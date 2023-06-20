‘Environment Of Bias…’: Ameesha Patel Breaks Silence On Rs 3 Crore Cheque Bounce Case!

Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel is going to make a comeback with her next ‘Gadar 2’. She is in discussion these days for her upcoming film. Apart from this, her name remained in the media headlines for a cheque bounce case. Recently, the actress surrendered in the Civil Court of Ranchi from where she was granted bail. Now, Ameesha has broken the silence in this matter.

Ameesha’s cheque bounce case

On April 7, 2023, Jharkhand’s filmmaker Ajay Kumar Singh had filed a warrant against Ameesha and her business partner in the case of cheque bounce and fraud. Ameesha surrendered in Ranchi Civil Court on Saturday. Senior Division Judge DN Shukla granted bail to Ameesha.

The actress has given her reaction on this matter and said that ‘false complaint was made against her with wrong motive’. She stated, “I have kept a decent silence in this matter from the beginning. I would like to continue with it and let the law take its course. Unfortunately, Mr. Ajay from Ranchi took advantage of my silence and my respect for the judicial system. He created an atmosphere of bias by spreading wrong information about me. He wanted to become famous by using my stardom.”

According to the complainant, the shooting of the film ‘Desi Magic’ started in the year 2013. Ameesha and her partner took money for it. They both had told the producer that after the completion of the shooting, they would return the entire money with interest. However, they did not return it when he asked for the money. After a long time, two cheques of Rs 2.5 crore and Rs 50 lakh given to the producer by Ameesha and her partner, bounced.

Workwise, Ameesha Patel will appear next in ‘Gadar 2’ alongside Sunny Deol and Utkarsh Sharma. The film will hit the theatres on 11 August 2023. It will clash with ‘OMG 2’ and ‘Animal’ at the box office.