Marvelous achievement by Olympian Neeraj Chopra has made India proud after a 121-year wait. After a magnificent throw of 87.58 metres, he himself defined it to be a ‘victory’ with full confidence. Neeraj is claimed to be the first Indian to win a Gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics in the event of ‘Javelin Throw’. On the run, he joins Abhinav Bindra, who won Gold in the 2008 Olympics.

Talking of the journey, Neeraj Chopra was born on December 24, 1997, into a farming family in a small village of Khandar. Before being an Olympian, he wasn’t any less respected as he was a soldier from Panipat, Haryana (entitled as Subedar). Satish Kumar and Saroj Devi are his parents – his father is a farmer, and his mother is a housewife. Alongside, he has two sisters.

Neeraj chose Javelin Throw in the very beginning, to lose weight, as at that time he started gaining weight gradually. However, on May 15, 2016, Sub Neeraj in the 4 Rajputana Rifles as a Direct Entry Naib Subedar. After joining the army, he got selected for training at the Mission Olympics Wing and the Army Sports Institute in Pune. None knew the passion of his losing weight would take him to win Gold in the Olympics right away.

The Mission Olympics Wing (of the Indian Army) is especially a place where one can achieve his/her own identity and can be an excellent athlete in eleven specific disciplines at five Mission Olympics Nodes. The wing provides the best knowledge and training to the ones, who want to excel in their lives.

Further, Neeraj began is career under the legendary Uwe Hohn, and accordingly proceeded to win Gold in the Commonwealth Games 2018 with a marvelous throw of 86.47m. After then, the athlete also made his personal best of 87.43m in the Diamond League’s Doha leg. In the Asian Games, he won Gold with a throw of 88.06m. On the run of being a jewel, he also received the Arjuna Award in 2018 and the VSM in 2020.