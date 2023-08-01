Esha Deol Reacts To Step Brother Sunny Deol’s ‘Gadar 2’ Trailer After Skipping His Son’s Wedding

Esha Deol has expressed her response to Sunny Deol’s movie ‘Gadar 2,’ whose trailer has been released and is receiving significant acclaim from the audience. Notably, Esha Deol was not seen during Sunny Deol’s son’s wedding recently.

Esha Deol shares her thoughts on Sunny Deol’s highly anticipated film ‘Gadar 2’, creating a buzz in Bollywood news. Both celebrities and fans have shown a great liking for the trailer of ‘Gadar 2’. Sunny Deol’s step-sister, Esha Deol, also joined the praise and expressed her admiration for the film’s trailer in a recent post.

Esha Deol’s response to ‘Gadar 2’.

Esha Deol took to her Instagram story to share a sneak peek of the ‘Gadar 2’ trailer. Alongside the video, she added emojis of clapping hands, folded hands, teary-eyed, and a heart. In the post, Esha Deol also tagged her brother, Sunny Deol.

Esha Deol was not part of the wedding of Sunny Deol’s son, Karan Deol

Esha Deol is the daughter of Bollywood actors Dharmendra and Hema Malini, whereas Sunny Deol is the son of Dharmendra and his first wife, Prakash Kaur. Their relationship seems to have its ups and downs, evident on various occasions. Interestingly, during Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol’s wedding, neither Hema nor Esha and Ahana were in attendance.

As news of their absence came to light, speculations arose about potential issues between the two families. Esha later extended warm wishes to Karan and Disha on their wedding, dispelling earlier perceptions of conflicts.

In a courageous act, Sunny Deol’s character crosses the border and embarks on a mission to rescue his son and bring him back to India. The movie is scheduled to release in theaters on 11th August 2023.