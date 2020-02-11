Esha Deol Reveals exhilarating news with a picture of twinning with her daughters.

Esha Deol, the daughter of the charming actor and the He-Man of Indian Cinema Dharamendra. She made her debut in Bollywood in 2002 for her film, Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe. However, she finally achieved the stardom she had desired for with Dhoom in 2004. With close to 30 films in her kitty, her fans and followers dearly love Esha.

Esha tied knot with her businessperson boyfriend on 12 June 2012. The duo were blessed with two daughters Radhya Takhtani and Miraya Takhtani. Esha had embraced motherhood in an eternal way and focused on spending time with her family, then her carrier. Now Esha had made an exhilarating announcement about something amazing.

On February 9, 2020, Esha Deol had posted a picture of herself, asking her fans to stay tuned, as there is a big announcement from her side. She had written, “Hi friends there is a BIG surprise in store for you all so stay tuned for the announcement tomorrow.”

Moreover, February 10, 2020, Esha revealed that she has ventured into a new profession and is now a proud author of a book, Amma Mia. Sharing a video, Esha wrote, “First look of my debut book Amma Mia #ammamia Pre-order link in my bio & my book will hit the stands nationwide from 23rd March 2020 @penguinindia Thank you @tarasharmasaluja for being so lovely & your precious time.”

Esha shared the first look of her book and wrote, “As I make my foray into writing with my first book AMMA MIA!!! It’s on a subject that is very close to my heart—parenting. They say becoming a mother is one of the most beautiful experiences a woman goes through, and with the grace of God, I’m glad to have experienced it twice over. Raising my two daughters—Radhya and Miraya—is nothing short of an adventure and through the book I want to share with new mothers the exciting and overwhelming joyride I’ve been on since becoming a first-time mom and all the tears, laughter and drama that comes along with it.”

Her post continued, #ammamia is a book from one mother to another and I hope the book acts as a best friend and guide for all new mommies out there. I’m ecstatic to be a part of the @penguinindia Penguin family and have my daughters to thank for turning me into an author as well! My heartfelt thanks to Jaya aunty ( bachchan) for writing such a wonderful foreword for my debut book! @subisamuel thank you for the fantastic book cover! #ammamia #parenting #lifehacks #motherhood #firstbook #babyfood #recipes #radhyatakhtani #mirayatakhtani #eshadeol.”

Her Book is all about embracing motherhood and the adventure a mother had during her pregnancy and first few years with the baby. Esha takes you effortlessly through the early years of motherhood based on her experiences as a mother of two daughters. The book is packed with fun tips and tricks and recipes for fresh home-cooked meals that are uncomplicated and easy-to-follow. We hope everyone love Esha’s books and give her best wishes and sucess for her book .