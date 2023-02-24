Esha Gupta Goes Braless In Her Latest Sultry Pics; Check Out!

Bollywood actress Esha Gupta is one of the hottest actors in B-town. The diva is quite active on social media, and she often treats her fans with some really stunning pics and videos of herself. Time and again, Esha has grabbed the headlines with her smouldering hot posts. Her latest pics on Instagram have set the internet ablaze.

Esha Gupta shared two drop-dead gorgeous pics of her where she can be seen wearing a black revealing ensemble. She donned a black blazer and flaunted her cleavage. She paired her blazer with a pair of black sheer netted pants. Fans can’t stop raving the actress for her oh-so-hot look.

Esha Gupta’s Hot Pics

To complete her look, she opted for a statement diamond neckpiece. In one pic, she posed sensuously while sitting on a couch. She kept her hair open with soft waves and opted for nude makeup. Esha captioned the images with an ice-cube emoji.

Esha Gupta’s jaw-dropping photos and videos have always taken the internet by storm. The Jannat actress often shares pics and videos in sexy bikinis flaunting her perfectly toned physique. Her snaps send her fans into a frenzy. She oozes oomph with her fashion statements. Her toned abs, hourglass figure and perfect curves are every girl’s dream.

Esha Gupta With Her Boyfriend

Esha made her relationship official with her boyfriend, Manuel Campos Guallar, a Spain-based businessman, in April 2020. She shared a romantic picture with Manuel and captioned it, “te amo mucho mi amor,” which translates to “I love you so much, my love.” She often posts loved-up posts with her beau on social media.

On the work front, Esha was last seen in the web series Aashram 3 with Bobby Deol. She was very much raved for her sensuous performance on the show.