Ethnic Glam: Janhvi Kapoor Gives A Festive Spin To Barbiecore In A Hot Pink Semi Sheer Saree!

Janhvi Kapoor looked lovely in a hot pink saree and a striking jewelry. Let’s find out more about this fully decoded style, which is ideal for the wedding season!

Janhvi Kapoor, a well-known Bollywood actress, never ceases to amaze us with her contagious personality. Her undeniable obsession with mesh dresses adorned with shimmering crystals has recently become a fascinating sight in the world of Western fashion. However, the actress most recent appearances have taken a beautiful turn towards the traditional side, with her sporting tissue sarees on numerous occasions.

Janhvi Kapoor’s sense of style is a perfect blend of modern glam and classic appeal. Janhvi is constantly eager for trying out new styles, color schemes, and patterns. Furthermore, the star’s ethnic wardrobe is a treasure for anyone looking to expand their Indian wear collection. And, with wedding season quickly approaching, we have a recommendation from one of her most recent look.

Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram to show photos of herself wearing a Rani pink saree and a sleeveless blouse at an event for a jewelry brand in Kolkata. The sunkissed photographs show her in a steal-worthy ensemble that you might easily wear to a Haldi or a Sangeet ceremony or weddings.

Janhvi Kapoor exudes elegance and brilliance. So stay tuned as we delve into the minutiae of her intriguing conventional choices, and prepare to be fascinated by her ever-changing fashion journey.

Outfit Details

Janhvi Kapoor looks ethereal in a hot pink saree. The actress has charmed us once again in a brilliant pink saree. This time, she chose a sheer saree with an excellent floral pattern that was wonderfully embellished with sequins. The border of the saree was adorned with a line of opaque sequins, which provided a touch of sparkle to the overall look.

Janhvi finished the look with a similar bright pink bustier. The bustier featured a square neckline and draped well from broad straps, giving the classic ensemble a modern twist. Janhvi’s impeccable sense of style and ability to carry any clothing with grace and elegance were on full display in this stunning Shikaar Bagh saree.

Accessories

Janhvi Kapoor, who knows how to dress up sarees, did so with stunning statement jewelry. The neckpiece was a gorgeous showcase, with brilliant stones arranged in a delicate pink tint that imparted a hint of ethereality. To add a touch of beauty, the neckpiece was decorated with mint green pearls that delicately dripped off it, creating a fascinating image. Janhvi didn’t stop with the neckpiece; she also wore matching earrings and rings, which completed the look perfectly.

Glam Picks

Janhvi Kapoor not only looked lovely in her saree and stunning neckpiece, but her makeup was also flawless.

Finally, for the glam options, she chose dazzling pink eye makeup, mauve lip color, mascara on the lashes, feathery brows, a delicate bindi, rouge on the cheeks, and beaming highlighter. Her beautiful curls made her overall look appear to be an excellent blend of flawless makeup and a stunning haircut.