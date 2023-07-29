Ethnic Glam: Sobhita Dhulipala Exudes Timeless Elegance In A Pastel Pink Saree, Check Out

Sobhita Dhulipala looked beautiful in a stunning chikankari saree paired with an elegant blouse, serving as a true inspiration for style. Keep reading to find out more about her beautiful saree!

Sobhita Dhulipala’s popularity has steadily increased since her outstanding performance in “The Night Manager.” She is well-known not only for her acting abilities, but also for her impeccable fashion sense. Sobhita can pull off any look, whether she’s on the red carpet in a glamorous gown or displaying her sartorial elegance in ethnic wear.

Sobhita’s fashion has its own following in addition to Made in Heaven. Sobhita offers a wide range of ethnic clothing, including lehengas, kurtas, anarkalis, and sarees. There has never been a dull moment when it comes to Sobhita’s Indian clothing options.

The diva has gone to great lengths to select exclusive ethnic outfits for her film promotions, red-carpet appearances, and important photo shoots. Sobhita is filled with glam energy at the Made in Heaven 2 release date announcement.

Sobhita Dhulipala’s impeccable fashion choices continue to astound us. As she begins to promote Made In Heaven, she goes out of her way to convince us that her sarees are all just as heavenly is dressed to the nines in a pastel pink saree. Sobhita surprised her fans on Friday by posting a series of photos on Instagram account.

Outfit Details

Sobhita wore a stunning saree from ace fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani racks. Sobhita looked ethereal in the captivating saree. The saree, which cost a whopping Rs 459,900, was truly a work of art. The outfit choice Sobhita chose exemplified her sophisticated and elegant sense of style.

Sobhita Dhulipala looks timeless in a pastel pink saree. The saree’s delicate drape flows gracefully around her, adding a touch of sophistication to her overall look. It was made of tissue georgette fabric and had an enchanting ombre shade. It was lavishly adorned with intricate chikankari jali shadow and maroori work, which was further enhanced with mukaish detailing.

Adding to the allure of her saree, she wore an elegant blouse with thin, delicate sleeves and a plunging neckline with crystal embellishments with crisscross accents on the back. The blouse flawlessly highlighted her figure, adding to the overall appeal of the ensemble.

Accessorized The Look

It is Sobhita’s minimalistic jewelry that makes the pastel pink saree stand out, allowing it to become the focal point of the outfit. Sobhita accessorised with a pair of striking green emerald statement earrings, which added a touch of glamour to the look without overpowering the elegance of the saree. Her long, gleaming locks were parted gracefully on the side, exuding a sense of effortless beauty.

Glam Picks

Sobhita’s makeup look included mesmerising brown eyeshadow, expertly coated mascara that accentuated her lashes, finely contoured cheeks, and a subtle shade of nude lipstick, giving her a radiant and sophisticated appearance.