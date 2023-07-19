Ethnic Ready: Alia Bhatt Keeps Her Style Streak With A Pastel Hued Ombre Saree For Film Promotions!

Alia Bhatt is presently promoting her new film in Delhi, Rocky Our Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. In a lovely shaded saree, the actress accompanied actor Ranveer Singh. Check out!

Following a quick journey to Vadodara, Gujarat, the two stars headed to Delhi to promote their film. For the occasion, Alia channelled her character Rani, who wears stunning sarees in the songs and video posted online. She dressed herself in a lovely ombre saree. Meanwhile, Ranveer looked great in a black suit.

Alia Bhatt, Bollywood’s reigning diva, grabbed the love of her fans once more using her impeccable closet selections. Alia, known for her versatile acting abilities and natural charm, recently made headlines in New Delhi when she wore a mesmerising ombré saree, for the promotion of her upcoming film.

Alia Bhatt’s gorgeous presence in the ombré saree has surely made an indelible imprint on the fashion industry. Her youthful appearance combined with the timeless appeal of the ombré saree has inspired fashion fans all over the world. With Alia Bhatt as its torchbearer, the ombré trend has seen a comeback in favour.

Furthermore, Alia has chosen to continue wearing sarees throughout the advertising events, displaying her admiration for this traditional Indian dress. This sartorial masterpiece has now become a symbol of elegance and grace on a worldwide scale, transforming traditional Indian fashion. So, let’s dive right in and discover the beauty of Alia Bhatt’s ombré saree appearance and its impact on the world of fashion.

Outfit Details

Alia Bhatt wears an ombré saree by Manish Malhotra to a promotional event. The six yards are made up of ombre-style light blue, peach, and mauve colours. The bright blue scalloped patti embroidery complemented the drape. The pale blue scalloped patti embroidery increased the drape. Finally, she wore the saree gracefully in traditional style, with pleats on the front and a floor-sweeping pallu cascading from the shoulder.

Adding a sleeveless blouse with a plunging V-neckline, a cropped midriff-baring hemline, and a fitted silhouette to the saree and exquisite lace at the saree’s edges, offered a lovely touch to the ensemble, Alia wore it with a fitted silhouette.

Alia Bhatt’s ombré saree perfectly reflects this blend. The term “ombré” refers to the progressive blending of one colour hue to another, resulting in an eye-catching visual transition. Alia’s saree displayed a magnificent transition from a gentle pastel shade of blue to pink at the hem to a vivid hue near the pallu, demonstrating the flawless marriage of colours.

Accessorised The Look

She finished the look with blue and pink Afghani earrings and a traditional ring. The finishing touch was centre-parted open wavy locks.

Makeup

Meanwhile, for the glam options, Alia went for kohl-lined eyes, mascara on the lashes, delicate eye shadow, feathery brows, glossy mauve lip shade, rouged cheeks, a dewy base, and dazzling highlighter.