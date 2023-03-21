Euphoria Fame Sydney Sweeney Shares Her Mental Health Struggles As A Result Of Online Trolls- Details Inside!

In a recent media interview, Sydney Sweeney discussed how people make incorrect assumptions about her based on her appearance. Continue reading!

Sydney Sweeney rose to prominence with her acting as visuals in the part of Cassie Howard in Euphoria. Sweeney, however, became a target of social media trolls and bullying as a result of this.

Sydney Sweeney is one of the stunning divas who rose to prominence after appearing in Zendaya’s hit online series Euphoria. She recently discussed how people make strange judgements about her based on her appearance. Scroll down to find out more!

Sydney recently discussed how she feels pressurised about being scrutinised by the public and how she was bullied for showing her body parts for her acting profession and was trolled about those scenes.

She recently revealed that since she was a teenager, she has been criticized for her early physical development. This resulted in her mental health concerns, which she still deals with today.

Sydney Sweeney Talks About Her Mental Health Struggles.

Several naked scenes from Euphoria starring Sydney Sweeney were leaked online, and trolls began naming the actress’ family members in the posts.

In the Euphoria series, she was also repeatedly mocked and abused for her appearance, which Sweeney felt was unjust.

In a recent interview with The Sun, Sydney Sweeney stated that she has learnt to enhance her visual and photogenic abilities. She said she was bullied because she was physically developed sooner than the other girls.

The Euphoria actress claimed that people only remarked about her shape and blonde hair as if these were her only assets. Sweeney thought it was both unfair and nasty.

According to Sydney Sweeney, her character goes through the extreme examination of being the most sexualized person at the school, and then the audience does the same thing to herself.

Sydney Sweeney went on to say, ‘I think it’s ridiculous. I’m a character actor and an artist. It makes me want to portray characters who irritate people even more’.

Despite the online harassment, Sydney Sweeney remains proud of her performance in Euphoria and is presently starring in the successful series White Lotus.

“When a guy has a sex scene or reveals his body, he still wins awards and receives accolades,” Sydney Sweeney said of male and female performers’ nudity attention. But when a woman does it, it’s absolutely different.”

“People need to be friendlier on social media,” Sydney Sweeney remarked after being trolled and receiving unpleasant comments on social media. Because this is all fucked up.”