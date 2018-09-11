Looks like it’s raining movie offers for Sara Ali Khan. Way before she actually makes her acting debut, film offers are lining up for this young starlet. Perks of being a star kid, we say! Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan’s 25-year-old daughter, Sara Ali Khan will be making her big Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s ‘Kedarnath’. The film is scheduled to release in November this year. Sushant Singh Rajput will be seen opposite the debutante Sara.

Sara was to initially debut in June 2018 but due to a legal tussle among the producers of the film, ‘Kedarnath’s release date got postponed to November 2018. But Karan Johar came to Sara’s rescue in time. ‘Lust Stories’ actress Kiara Advani was the first choice for ‘Simmba’ but was later replaced by Sara on Karan’s recommendations. But all’s well that ends well, right?

Sara is currently shooting for ‘Simmba’ opposite Ranveer Singh and the film will release in December this year. But even before Sara actually makes her debut, she has already been signed for a third project.

Sources reveal that Sara Ali Khan has been finalised for a film opposite Varun Dhawan. Varun’s father, director David Dhawan, who is popular for his ‘No. 1’ comedy film series, is planning to bring them back. None other than his actor son Varun Dhawan will be playing the male lead. Varun’s elder brother Rohit Dhawan is soon planning to venture into film production after his stint as a director. The prospective film will be produced by Rohit and directed by David Dhawan. Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan will be seen in the lead roles. The film is said to go on floor in February this year.

A source close to the Dhawan family revealed to the Mumbai Mirror, ” It’s a family banner that they plan to launch and is in the initial stages of planning. It will be headed by David and the first film will be a commercial action-comedy.”

We must say, Sara Ali Khan is a lucky girl. Before her official debut on silver screen, she already has three projects in her kitty.