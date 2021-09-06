Even Today, Nawazuddin Siddiqui Does Farming; The Actor Said, “I Am An Artist By Profession, But A Farmer By Heart”

Bollywood veteran Nawazuddin Siddiqui is in his hometown Budhana these days. He spends most of his time in Budhana after the lockdown in the entire country. At the same time, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has said that he has started doing all his work from home. During this, apart from his film career, Nawazuddin Siddiqui also talked at length about the time he was spending in Budhana. Regarding spending more time in his hometown, Nawazuddin Siddiqui said, “Since the lockdown, I am spending more of my time in Budhana. Work has come to a standstill in Mumbai, so I have come home. Since then I spend some time with my mother and then go back.”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui further said, “But when there is no work in Mumbai, I stay here. A year passed by and I realized how happy I live in my hometown.” The actor also continues to do farming by staying in his hometown. In such a situation, he explained the difference between becoming an artist and a farmer and said, “Professionally I am an artist, but at heart I am a farmer.”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui said, “I love being grounded. I feel happy when I work on the ground. When I will be old, I will sleep in my farms. I take great pleasure in farming. It is equally important for me to be an artist. Farming and acting come naturally to me. Everything else is sham!” Recently, he has signed some interesting projects. Apart from this, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has talked a lot about his career and time spent in Budhana. Talking about Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s work front, he is in the headlines these days for many of his films. He will soon be seen in films like Bole Chudiyan, Jogira Sara Ra Ra, Sangeen and Heropanti 2. These days, he is busy shooting for films.