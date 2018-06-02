Lakshya Jeevan Jagriti is a social enterprise working for Youth and Women Empowerment since last 9 years. And have been recognized both nationally and internationally by different organizations like Singapore International Foundation, The global Good Fund USA Washington DC. There are more than 10,000 beneficiaries till date. We are associated with Global Good Fund based in Washington DC since 2016 as we are one of the selected organizations from India whom they have awarded fellowship.

With an objective of creating possibilities and pathways for women entrepreneurs all over, Lakshya Jeevan Jagriti is fabricating a platform where the experience and struggle of many women dignitaries when shared by themselves, would open the hinged barrier fenced for budding women entrepreneurs since generation.

This would be ladled out during the event “We Connect – Social Business Plan Pitching Competition” initiated by Lakshya Jeevan Jagriti on 9th June 2018 at American Centre. This event will put into light the barriers and roadblocks for budding women Entrepreneurs in two of its panel discussions. The panellists are from various backgrounds expertise in their fields.

Be it India’s first female bouncer Mehrunisha or the director of Consortium of Women Entrepreneurs of India, all have come together to make this mission possible. There is also a social business plan pitching competition participated by Women Entrepreneurs from all over Delhi. The winners will be provided with a 6-month mentorship in its venture by the expertise mentors with the same backgrounds and opportunity for seed funding too.

The dignitaries as speakers, mentors and jury members in the event are:

1. Carrie Rich- CEO- Global Good Fund, Washington DC

2. Sumita Mehra- Founder and Director- Space Symphony

3. Veena Gupta- Founder- MD, CEO- Seamrisk Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

4. Divesh Nath- Director, Womans’Era Magazine

5. Manya Aman- Founder of Ministry of Beer

6. Vigyan Gadodia – CEO-Sahaj Agro Farm Pvt. Ltd. Jaipur

7. Dr. Shashi Chaudhary – Director, CWEI, Delhi

8. Dr. Neeti Rustagi – Faculty of Community Medicine, AIIMS- Jodhpur

9. Dianne Madray – Founder and Director – Let the Women Speak, Pennsylvania

10. Samantha Sheoprashad Founder – Eco–naire, Co-founder of Trifinity Solutions, New York

11. Rahul Goswami – Founder, CEO, Lakshya Jeevan Jagriti

12. Summaiya Afreen – Co-founder, Director, Lakshya Jeevan Jagriti

13. Anchal Saini – Co-founder, Rent It Bae

Check out the details and RSVP for the event here

Contact Details:

Fb: Lakshyajj

Email: [email protected]

Phone Nos. : 8587812128, 9643069800