The coconut oil became very popular among many people, and as its popularity grows it also appears to grow on its abilities. In itself it has a great number of different uses from cooking to skincare to health. It is unknown among many people but this oil is also an excellent fighter against yeast infection, as for example irritation, itchiness and some unusual discharge which is caused by a fungus that grows when there is some imbalance in your hormones as well as the immune system.

Ways to treat yeast infections with coconut oil:

Coconut oil in food

Using it as a method for fighting the yeast infection, the coconut oil can without much of a stretch be joined into your eating regimen:

• Use coconut oil instead of butter on toast or stir some in a bowl of oatmeal.

• Use one teaspoon as an addition to coffee.

• Ingest a teaspoon of coconut oil just before every meal.

• You can as well use the coconut oil instead of other oils. And the positive difference is that the coconut oil will not transform itself in the unhealthy trans fats.

• Add traditional fermented food to your diet for some extra relief.



Coconut Oil Douche For Treating Yeast Infection

• 1 Make a mixture of four to five tablespoons of coconut oil and 2/4 of warm distilled water.

• 2 Douche with the mix.

• Repeat on a daily basis until the yeast infection is gone.

How does it work?

There are some variety of ways that the coconut oil works in the battle against the yeast infections.

• Antifungal Properties

While the caprylic acid contacts with yeast colonies it can break down the yeast cells while also preventing them from growing as well as multiplying and this acid is also present in most yeast treatments.

• Sugar High

This is an oil that is also used as a natural sweetener as well as a very nice source of energy and as a result of it, it will allow you to cut back on taking sugars by which the fungus feeds up and lessen the carb intake while it is also minimizing the source of bad yeast and fungus.

• Tough Barrier

It can form a protective layer which in case will be used as a barrier and will also protect the sensitive and the irritated skin that has already been damaged by the infection. In case you are experiencing yeast infection, using these useful tips will keep you away from visiting your gynaecologist and it is as well a great natural remedy for yeast overgrowth.