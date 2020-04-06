Vicks VapoRub, a popular remedy used by many of you in the case of colds, coughs, and such health issues, can, in fact, be a versatile product which can be used in numerous ways.

We suggest 12 of its uses that will ease your everyday life:

Fresh air

To freshen the air in the room, add a bit of this ointment to the room humidifier.

Apply a thin layer of the remedy on the heels and put on socks, and leave it to act until the next morning. Then, wash the feet, and remove the dead skin cells using a pumice stone. Repeat daily.

Use this product to treat your headache, by applying in on the forehead and temples.

Apply a bit of it on the common areas in the home where your pet does its business, and its strong smell will prevent future accidents.

Commercial insect repellents are often loaded with chemicals, so use Vicks VapoRub instead, and it will keep flies, mosquitoes, and other pesky insects at bay.

Apply it on the nail affected by a fungal infection on a daily basis, every night before going to bed. Clip off the infected nail in the morning.

Reduce belly fat

Crush a camphor tablet, mix it with alcohol, sodium bicarbonate, and Vicks VapoRub. Stir until smooth, and apply this on the belly. Wrap with a plastic wrap, and leave it to act during the night.

Cuts and wounds can easily get infected, so apply a small amount of the ointment on them to clean them and accelerate their recovery.

Cats like comfy furniture and this love sometimes costs you a sofa. In this case, leave the Vicks VapoRub close to the place your cat likes to scratch and you will deal with the problem for good.

Vicks VapoRub effectively relieves muscle and back pain. All you have to do is to rub a bit of it on the affected areas and it will soon provide relief.

Apply this ointment on the areas affected by stretch marks and you will obtain visible effects in only two weeks.

Apply Vicks VapoRub on bruises to vanish them in a short time.