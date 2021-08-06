The international film festival in the United Kingdom is the only film festival that is dedicated to women for over 50 years. Last year, the WOFFF (Women over 50 Film Festival) moved online for screening around 58 international short films by older women and for them of course.

The aim of the specific festival is to defy the stereotypes of the industry and throwing the spotlight on the voices, experiences, and talents of women over 50 years old. Last year, the festival marked its 6th anniversary and moved online due to the pandemic of Covid-19.

The annual lecture of the Women over 50 Film Festival is dedicated to the on-screen careers of the aged women in terms of color and legends of the featuring including Angela Basset, Viola Davis, Halle Berry, Grace Jones, and Pam Grier. Director Jamie Weston has also been a part of the festival.

The Women over 50 Film Festival involves the recognition of films from all over the globe. Awards that are given are in the following genres- Best Documentary, Best Animation, London Best School Film Award, Best Drama, Best Experimental, Sheddunit Productions Best Short Script, and Emerald Life Audience Choice Award.

The founder of Women over 50 Film Festival made the statement, “I believe that older women must be seen and heard, regardless of their age – even because of it. ’m looking forward to the public’s reaction and to seeing which films capture hearts and minds in our ever-popular Emerald Life Audience Choice Award”.

The films featured at the Women over 50b Film Festival are varied in accordance to the filmmakers making the films. The program of the WOFFF boasts about family, work, love, and films concerning menopause, a tree that seems to be falling in love with a man, etc. The line-up of the event is inclusive of picks of festivals that are award-winning from quite experienced filmmakers, along with student directors and films from the first time.