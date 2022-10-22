EX-COO Of Balaji, Zulfikar Ahmad Missing For The Last 80 Days From Nairobi; Ekta Kapoor & Karan Kundrra Come In Support!

Zulfikar Ahmad, former EX-COO of Balaji Telefilms is missing for almost 80 days. Producer Ekta Kapoor urges the Indian government and humanitarian organisation Kenya Red Cross to look at the matter. Zulfikar Ahmad was missing since July after he visited Kenya. He is very fond of travelling and loves to explore different parts of the world. As per the family, who went missing in Nairobi in July. The family and friends were not able to connect with him for the last 80 days. Reportedly, Ahmed went to Kenya last summer, Kenyan police found his vehicle and since then he has been missing.

Producer Ekta Kapoor comes in support to find the missing Ahmed. On Friday, she took to her official Instagram and wrote, “Our Ex-COO of Balaji Telefilms Limited disappeared from Nairobi almost three months ago I request the Ministry of External Affairs and Kenya Red Cross to kindly look into this.”

After this, actor Karan Kundra also come in support and wrote, “I’ve known Zulfiqar since ages but worked closely with him during lockup and he’s a gem of a person with a child an approach towards life which made us click instantly.. he would send me pictures of all the beautiful places that he travelled to.! Unfortunately #zulfiqarkhan.. has been missing for over 75 days and we are worried! I can only imagine what his loved ones must be going through I urge you to help sign this petition and spread the word.. we want Zulfi back

As per the family, they are not able to connect with Zulfi for the last 80 days. The local police of Kenya have no idea about the Zulfi.