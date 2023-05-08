Ex-Couple Raveena Tandon, Akshay Kumar Share Stage, Exchange Hug After 20 Year’s

The reunion of Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon at a fashion event that took place on Sunday in Mumbai came as a great surprise to the fans of both actors. Multiple videos of Akshay and Raveena sitting together and hugging each other went viral on social media, sending their fans into a frenzy.

20 years after they called off their engagement, actors Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon hugged each other at a celebration. They performed together on stage at the Ambience Group and Hindustan Times India's Most Stylish 2023 event.

A video shows Raveena and Akshay Kumar conversing as she also showed him her heels and grinned. As they talked further, Akshay could be seen nodding in agreement with her statements.





Fans were ecstatic to see them reunited after the video. Yeh kya dekh liya, one of them commented in the comments section The phrase “this is impossible” is used. Another person chimed on, “After a long time seeing this pair together.”

Relatively lately, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar’s ex-girlfriend Raveena Tandon opened up about their previous union. The actress admitted that during that time, she entirely shunned reading anything that was written about her in the media.

