Ex-Husband Wished Luck And Health To TMC MP Nusrat Jahan’s Child.

Bengali actress and TMC MP Nusrat Jahan are in Happy Space. August 26 is a very special day for him. She has become a mother. Nusrat gave birth to a baby boy. His fan, friend, and close ones are showering love through social media. Nikhil Jain, who married Nusrat in Turkey, also did not lag. Keeping all the differences and fights behind, he wished Nusrat and her child all the best.





Let us inform you that Nusrat Jahan and Nikhil Jain had a grand wedding on 19 June 2019 in Bodrum City, Turkey. Their wedding was in a lot of limelight Both married happily, but within two years of their marriage, there was a rift between the two. Both got separated. They also blamed each other. Even Nusrat Jahan called her marriage with Nikhil illegal.





After marriage, the couple was is in so much love. The love between the two was clearly visible on social media also. Both used to post-romantic posts for each other. Used to celebrate festivals together.



In the midst of all this, news of Nusrat’s pregnancy also came to the fore. At the same time, Nikhil Jain had made it clear that he does not know whether Nusrat is pregnant or not. And even if there is something like that, he does not know whether this child is his or not.





Nusrat’s co-star and BJP MP Yash Das Gupta are believed to be the reason for the bitterness of their relationship. However, both Nusrat and Yash did not confirm the news of their affair. At the same time, now that Nusrat has become a mother, Yash Das Gupta was seen with her every moment. It was Yash who very first shared the news of Nusrat’s becoming mom.