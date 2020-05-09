Though Bollywood has been a witness to some of the most strongest of couples and life partners in the past, it has also experienced its fair share of heartbreaks and breakups. One such couple whose sizzling chemistry and exceptional acting lead them to the top of the charts, is that of talented actors; Deepika Padukone and Ranbir kapoor.

Though the two are among one of the most admired and super-hit onscreen couples of Bollywood, there is much more to them than they let out. As it is no news for all the fans and followers that the two were dating at some point in their lives, it isn’t news either that the two broke up on a strictly only-professional note.

But being two mature popular actors in the B-town, the two decided to let bygones be bygones and have starred in many superhit films like; Bachna Ae Haseeno, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Tamasha since then. Now as per the recent reports, the duo might next reunite for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra.

As per Bollywood Hungama, the popular filmmaker has approached both Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor for his upcoming; however, they are yet to sign on the dotted lines. A source close to the film’s production informed the portal, “Ranbir and Deepika make a pair to reckon with on-screen and Bhansali wants to create magic on-screen with the two actors. Talks are on, however, neither of the two have signed the dotted lines yet.”

Upon being asked why Sanjay didn’t approach his favourite Ranveer Singh, the source stated that he didn’t want to repeat the pairing for the fourth time. As for Ranbir and Deepika’s reunion on the big screen, the source continued and said, “These are all early talks, which started before the lockdown, but with the entire calendar of actors going for a toss, it would be interesting to see how things shape up. Though Ranbir and Deepika will make for a formidable pair in a Bhansali film.”

On personal grounds, Deepika is married to the love of her life, actor Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor Is in a reportedly serious relationship with Raazi actress Alia Bhatt.