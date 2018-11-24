Ex-Wife Dimpy Ganguly Responds To Rahul Mahajan’s 3rd Marriage: “I Hope Natalya Is Not Domestically Violated Like Me”

Share

Dimpy Ganguly and Rahul Mahajan got married amidst all the publicity as Rahul chose her in his swayamvar that lasted for three long months. Dimpy Ganguly was Rahul Mahajan’s second wife and broke all ties with him when she was domestically abused by him. Now that Rahul Mahajan has been married the third time to Natalya, Dimpy Ganguly has something to say about it.

In a recent interview, Dimpy was asked a few questions about Rahul Mahajan’s third marriage. Let’s have a read at what she said.

Rahul Mahajan has got married again.

Haha! On a serious note, I am glad to know that! And hope he really finds happiness this time around… like I have done. Many Congratulations to the newlyweds. I have forgotten all the bad memories with Rahul but I have to give the man credit for his courage! Marriage with Rahul taught me many important lessons about life but the people can change you know. For the sake of both, I just really hope that Natalya is not domestically violated like me. It’s the worst thing one can do to another.

Well, that suffices all! Rahul, we hope that you learn from your previous failed marriages and stay happy in life! Tonnes of congratulations to you and Natalya!