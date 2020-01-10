Exclusive: Arhaan Khan’s Ex-Girlfriend Amrita Dhanoa Arrested In A Sex Racket At 5-Star Hotel

Bigg Boss contestant Rashami Desai’s boyfriend Arhaan Khan has been in a lot of limelight recently. And many have tried to grab some attention owing to his dubious nature. One among them was his ex-girlfriend Amrita Dhanoa. She claimed that he was not Arhaan but Mazhar and she was about to marry him. Well now, this actress has herself been surrounded in a big controversy. She has been arrested by police in a sex racket!

According to the spotboye.com, Amrita has been arrested from a five-star hotel last night during a police raid. Apart from Amrita, another struggling actress, Richa Singh was also arrested by the police. As per the sources, police has arrested both of them in case of being a part of a sex racket. Amrita and Richa booked under sections 370 (3), 34 of Indian Penal Code and sections 4,5 of Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act.

Police rescued two escorts, and found out that they were coordinating with Amrita and Richa, who were in the vicinity of the hotel. When Amrita came to know about the raid, she tried to flee from the scene but the police nabbed her in time. When the leading daily got in touch with the actress, she denied the news of being arrested and said, “it was some misunderstanding will call you back.”