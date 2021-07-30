Exclusive: Arjun Bijlani Shares His Experience On Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Says Divyanka Stunned Him
by Fakeha · July 30, 2021
Television actor Arjun Bijlani has been a part of hit TV shows like Naagin, Miley Jab Hum Tum. He is currently winning hearts in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. In a recent interview with SpotBoye, Arjun Bijlani opened about his journey on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.
The Naagin actor also told the publication about the contestant who surprised him with their performances.”Divyanka was a big surprise element for me. I definitely knew that she is a strong-headed girl. But she will perform so well in the show, I was not expecting. I think she did a great job. And the person I was expecting to perform and didn’t perform was Nikki Tamboli. After seeing her in Bigg Boss, I thought she will be exceptional on the show. But that didn’t happen. Apart from her, Sourabh Raaj Jain was also a very strong contender but I think the luck factor was not with him at that time,” said Arjun.