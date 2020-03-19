Exclusive Bigg Boss: Fans want Sidharth Shukla and not Salman Khan to host the next season; Check It Out

Share

Bigg Boss 13’s most entertaining former contestants Shehnaaz Gill is searching for her Mr. Perfect on the show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge but it seems like her heart still belongs to Sidharth Shukla. One of the best highlights of Bigg Boss 13 was their crazy bonding and the duo was being appreciated for their adorable chemistry and of course, fights yes they have plenty but their connection has left the viewer in complete awe! Shehnaaz and Sidharth, though call themselves as best friends, their bond was of a different kind and we loved it as a viewer. Well, even though they are out of the show, their bond is still intact and strong.

Bigg Boss is the most discussed unscripted TV dramas on TV and this season was the best one. Sidharth Shukla was grace the trophy of BB 13. A lot of records have been broken this season and the show was excelling on the TRP scale. The weekend ka vaar scenes were constantly cherished by fans. Salman Khan is additionally one reason why individuals watch Bigg Boss. Speculations were rife that, there are reports that Salman Khan will not host the next season.

As per the Pinkvilla report, Salman felt that the producers were biased towards Sidharth Shukla this year. Also, he made it understood to the channel that he won’t have Bigg Boss any further. Indeed, there have been numerous examples consistently when Salman Khan had said this yet consistently we find a good pace facilitating Bigg Boss.

BollywodLife.com had conducted a voting poll on social media and in this way, we had asked the fans who they think should have Bigg Boss 14 among Rohit Shetty, Karan Johar, Sanjay Dutt, Salman Khan, and Bigg Boss 13 victor Sidharth Shukla. Shockingly, fans need Sidharth Shukla to host the next season of Bigg Boss. Sidharth Shukla has been one of the most famous contestant of Bigg Boss 13 and he has a massive fan following. Thus fans need him to have Bigg Boss 14. 45% of fans need Sidharth Shukla to host the next season while 27% of individuals need Salman Khan and Rohit Shetty fans are not less and he has gotten 20% of votes. 5 % need Sanjay Dutt to host and Karan Johar gets 3%.