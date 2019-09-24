EXCLUSIVE: Deepika Padukone’s Secret Diet Routine Is Out; Want A Figure Like Her, Try It

Deepika Padukone is one of the most stunning and finest actresses of Bollywood. Along with this, she is the richest actress in Bollywood. Deepika Padukone made her debut in Farah Khan’s melodrama Om Shanti Om opposite Shah Rukh Khan in 2007. Since then, there was no looking back for the former model. She is one of the highest-paid actresses in the industry and is the recipient of several awards, including three Filmfare Awards.

Well, Deepika Padukone slays and we all want to have a figure like her. She has great stamina and control. However, her routine makes hus realise that we need not cut our diet to be fit. She eats 6 small meals and they are indeed healthy and fulfilling. The actress starts the day with drinking a cup of warm water with honey and one teaspoon lemon juice early in the morning. For her breakfast in the morning, Deepika’s diet includes 2 egg whites + 2 almonds + 1 cup low-fat milk or 2 egg whites + 2 idlis/2 plain dosas/2 servings of upma or Quinoa. Before lunch, Deepika eats a bowl of fruit and her lunch includes mostly simple homemade food like dal, rotis, sabzi, salad, dahi. The actress also sometimes prefers grilled fish for protein. Evening snacks include filter coffee, nuts, fruits. Dinner includes vegetables, chapattis, fresh green salads, fruits, coconut water or fresh fruit juice. For dessert, the actress prefers some dark chocolate.

As she is an actress, the requirement of food change with her roles in the films. She tweaks her diet often for certain roles where she needs to look a certain way. And most importantly, the actress works out regularly to remain fit and strong. Like every one of us, she sometimes cheats her diet meal and eat her favourite food once in a while, but she makes sure to balance it with her diet and regular workout.

On the work front, Deepika is shooting for Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak with Vikrant Massey. The film will be released on January 10, 2020. Deepika will also be seen in ’83 along with her husband Ranvir Singh. They will be shooting together for the first time after their wedding.