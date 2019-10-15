Exclusive: First Pics From Mohena Kumari Singh’s Rajput Wedding

Share

The pre-wedding festivities of Mohena Kumari Singh and Suyash Rawat’s holy matrimony have kick started. The couple had been seen enjoying their Mehndi ceremony and sangeet together. The two looked splendid and everyone was in awe of the couple. While Mohena had gone a bit contemporary for her pre-wedding festivities since October 13, on her wedding day, she chose to go traditional.

Being a Rajput, Mohena Kumari Singh chose a traditional Rajputana costume. The first pics of Mohena from her wedding are out and she looks drop-dead gorgeous as a true and authentic Rajputana bride. Mohena Singh is looking breathtaking in a red poshak, dressed as a royal Rajput bride. She is also wearing traditional jadau jewellery which also includes her red chooda. As the couple exchange the Varmalas, they look over the moon in the pictures. We not only love Mohena’s bridal out but we also love how dapper Mohena’s hubby is looking in his heavily embroidered Sherwani.

Mohena Kumari Singh revealed in an interview that she will don a Rajputi Poshak for her wedding with Suyesh Rawat. She said, “For my wedding, I am wearing a typical Rajputi poshak and I am very excited about that. Suyesh ji and I are not colour coordinating but we will definitely try to compliment each other with our outfits. For all the functions I am wearing a Rajputi Poshak.”

Revealing that her wedding trousseau has been finalised by her mother and sister-in-law, Mohena Kumari Singh continued, “My entire wedding trousseau has been finalised by my sister-in-law Yuvrani Vasudhara Raj Lakshmi and by my mother Maharani Ragini Singh. I am pretty much just going to pick-up those bags and go to my new house.”