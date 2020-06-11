The Coronavirus lockdown has got all very exhausted. All things considered, during such times, celebrities are doing their level best to keep fans and themselves entertain and engaged. Bigg Boss 13 competitor Himanshi Khurana’s fans who keep up with her social media activity on daily basis, must think about the diamond ring that she regularly parades on her Instagram stories. A couple of days prior, when she initially gave fans a brief look at the stone put on her ring finger, AsiManshi fans were hopping with bliss.

A couple of days after the fact, she flaunted her ring indeed, leaving fans befuddled, while additionally starting commitment gossipy tidbits with Asim Riaz. Notwithstanding, numerous fans additionally later revealed that it was for their new tune Khyaal Rakhya Kar which discharged as of late, and it was their second coordinated effort for a music video after Kalla Sohna Nai.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CBNjxJwBEFh/?igshid=17my0q0nzcf1l

In any case, while the melody has just released, the precious stone ring on Himanshi Khurana’s finger remains. How would we think about it? Indeed, Himanshi shared another video cut on her Instagram story with her left hand on the controlling wheel. The immense stone showed up indeed, however what was unmissable, was the mangal sutra arm band on her wrist, which was once put on the map by Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor. To add to the riddle, was one more Instagram post that she as of late shared.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CBR-SN8gxGn/?igshid=qihm3u3aedjr

Her most recent picture on Instagram shows her not just wearing the ring and the mangalsutra wristband, yet additionally a lot of red and white bangles. We wonder what it’s everything about. Meanwhile, fans are now making suspicions, and a brief glance at remarks shows fans inquiring as to whether she got hitched.