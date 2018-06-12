Her jewellery is quirky, interesting, and new. Her enthusiasm shines through as does her gumption to take risks. Her idea is to find beauty in the most mundane things. She always wanted to be an artist. Aanchal, who is currently dividing her time between New York and California, creates her jewellery specifically keeping the environmental impact and the inherent challenges of her raw materials in mind. Pipes and pads are not produced with the intention of being made into jewellery—their reinterpretation takes times and effort and it keeps the creator motivated.

Interview with Aanchal Sukhija (Recyclable Jewellery Designer)

What inspired you to make reusable jewellery?

I am profoundly happy with what has transpired me in the years leading up to today. But I can’t help wonder what life would be like if I had made a different decision. You know? A decision that referred to as the “whole wide world”. It never once occurred to me, that I could have it all, ALL. Because we voluntarily live in this paralyzing mental framework rather than confronting our own ride in this paralysis.-We go on to live our lives all the while wondering what we can change and how can we change it, we calculate and then recalculate in order to figure out when would we be ready to do the things we want to do and we continue to dream …if only…if only…we keep saying. The idea was very simple it was to find beauty in the mundane.

I create Green design. Green fashion has to mean something beyond clothing that is more statement than style. Green thinking has become a natural extension of the design process. It’s time to shift gears, to map out a place for ourselves on the new frontiers of fashion. It’s time to address recyclability.

How do you decide your designs?

There is no specific design approach. It’s a collaboration between the material and me. Design is the creation of a plan or convention for the construction of an object, system or measurable human interaction Design has different connotations in different fields my design methodology follows a strong need to argue for democratic procedures and freedom of expression and to explore the mechanisms of personal relations of power in my designs. Considering we must dodge the labels thrown at the materials I use e.g. Gas pipes, washer pipes, scotch brite etc

It’s not easy living green without going completely off the grid, but that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t do what we can – and since Jewellery is the most transformative thing you can wear I thought why not start from here? That’s my way to deal with the unbearable hypocrisy of being sustainable and eco-friendly in today’s day and age.

Looks like the idea of using metal and plastic waste as jewellery motifs came quite naturally to you. Any particular reason?

I consider my production is experimentation and a search for the relationship between labels thrown at things, class, society and humans. There is no challenge in finding beauty in what’s already beautiful…the challenge is to find the beauty in things we end up giving a label you know …for example scotch brite is labelled as cleaning dirt and that’s that..that’s where the story ends…plumber pipes are for the conveyance of water and gas in commercial environments and that’s that..But that’s not where the story ends I think that’s where the story starts.

How did your work get noticed?

If one empowers and inspires others for the betterment of a healthier whole about having each other’s backs and everyone’s best interests at heart you do reach places. My collaboration with my dear friend co-eco warrior Vaishali Shadangule of label Vaishali S, coaxed her to showcase her junk-to-funk creations at the New York Fashion Week 2017. The sustainable designs by mission Pluto won us accolades at the prestigious platform.

Why you have chosen the name mission Pluto?

Mission Pluto is my way of dealing with the unbearable hypocrisy of being sustainable and eco friendly in today’s day and age. I feel guilty about my carbon footprints with Mission Pluto I am trying to do my bit. Pluto is lost, let’s find the Pluto back.

When I say Pluto is lost…he was thrown out without even a good bye! With mission Pluto there is just a glimmer of hope that we can have our friend back. For me Pluto is (anything that we ended up losing on our way, things we ignore, things we don’t care about, things we fail to look at from an indie eye).

Your brand Mission Pluto now retails recycled jewellery, which overseas market is the most welcoming so far?

America

How long does it take to create one jewellery piece?

1-2 days depends on the design process for the same.

Do you have any sustainable-fashion-tips for us?

We all need to find a designer within ourselves who repurposes mundane objects, finds beauty in everyday things , lends an aesthete to it, deconstructs and reassembles them in creative ways to produce entirely new accessories, garments etc.