Exclusive: Kabir Bedi Asks Sunny Leone ‘What’s Your Mobile Number?’, But She Gives Him Her Hubby Daniel’s Contact!; Deets Inside

After Bollywood actress Rekha running away from Amitabh Bachchan’s portrait calling it ‘danger zone’. Bollywood industry may seem fascinating from the outside but it is full of chaos from inside. Basically, celebrities do not have a personal life and are judged upon everything they do. We all are well aware of sensational actress Sunny Leone who is high on her career. She has made it to the top all by herself and never fails to impress by giving some really top hits dance performances.

Recently we came across something more interesting that took place at the latest Dabboo Ratnani Calendar Launch 2020 event. That saw a bunch of Bollywood celebs that graced the event in their fashion best and got clicked with their bold and stunning portraits.

According to an exclusive Spotboye report, veteran actor Kabir Singh Bedi asked for Sunny Leone’s mobile number when the two were busy in a conversation with each other at the recent Dabboo Ratnani Calendar Launch 2020 and then this happen oops! Looks like Bedi gets little carried away. The Jism 2 actress didn’t share her number but in fact, she gave her husband Daniel Weber’s contact details to him.

This was indeed a hilarious moment. The report further shared details of television actors Vikas Gupta and Priyank Sharma seen ignoring each other at the event. They share a past history and at the launch event, when they came face-to-face, instead of exchanging verbal spat the two decided to give each other a cold response type of attitude.

In one of her throwback interviews, Sunny Leone had revealed how and when her husband, Daniel had met with her parents. She explained, “The first time Daniel met my mother was at her funeral.” Sunny had further revealed, “That was the first time he met my father too. He was there when there was so much chaos and distress going on in my life. He was like a God-sent angel for me. He was there with me all this time to pick up those broken pieces within me.”

Sunny Leone is a beautiful mommy with her three adorable munchkins, Nisha Kaur Weber, Asher Singh Weber, and Noah Singh Weber.