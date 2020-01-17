Exclusive: Kalki Koechlin To Deliver A Baby Without Marriage, Here’s How Her Family Reacted

Kalki Koechlin is all set to become a mother for the first time and is super excited to deliver her first kid. However, she has been an unconventional person and has decided to have a baby out of wedlock. She does not believe that marriage is a sign of love and it is required to get married. She has been super excited about her baby and cannot wait to see it enter the world.

However, living in today’s society, there have been many questions about her decision to have a baby out of wedlock. But she isn’t scared. She believes that living in 2020, she shouldn’t need to submit to the rules and the wished of the society and have the power to take decisions of her life herself.

The actress shared that her family is quite unconventional in terms of it. They are not too traditional in the sense of having to be married and all of that. She shared that her mother was like, ‘Look, next time you marry, just make sure it’s for life.’ So she wasn’t in a big hurry.

In an interview with the Mumbai Mirror, Kalki had addressed the issue of having a child out of wedlock and had said, “What is this term ‘out of wedlock’? It belongs in a Shakespearean drama and not in a millennial world. Marriage can be useful for bureaucracy, but it is not a sign of love. Only time and consistency tell of a strong relationship.”

In another interview with Miss Malini, Kalki had revealed the first thing she did when she got to know about her pregnancy. She had said, “I went and immediately bought another pregnancy test, just to make sure. But it was a very happy reaction. I think the last few years have been a situation where, I know I have wanted children, but either the times wasn’t right or I wasn’t with the right person. Or whatever, there was something! So all those things seemed to have come in place this time. Even though it wasn’t planned as we were thinking maybe in a year or two. But I think that’s the best thing about it. Now we are just diving right into it without too much pre-planning.”