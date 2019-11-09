Exclusive: Kangana Ranaut’s Brother Gets Engaged To Ritu, Beautiful Pics Inside

Kangana Ranaut might be surrounded by controversies on all sides and her sister Rangoli Chandel might just be adding to her controversies. However, their brother is someone who is not really interested in all these social and show-off things. He likes to keep it very personal and low-key. But he is in the limelight recently as he just got engaged. Yes, Kangana Ranaut’s brother Aksht just got engaged and the two sisters are having the time of their lives enjoying his wedding functions.

Sharing the pics from the engagement, Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel wrote,

“Dear friends please bless them for their new beginnings,” she captioned a picture of Aksht and his fiance Ritu. In another picture, Rangoli praised the beauty of her to-be sister-in-law. “Ritu looked gorgeous,” she wrote.

Dear friends please bless them for their new beginnings 🥰 pic.twitter.com/DVVLPIP2bE — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) 8 November 2019

One picture showed Rangoli with her husband, son and Kangana, posing for the cameras in their best attires. Kangana is seen in a golden silk saree with a pink blouse. She is also wearing a large choker necklace and carrying her nephew Prithvi in her arms. See the pics here:

Earlier this week, Rangoli had introduced her followers on Twitter to Ritu with a special post. She said Aksht is the first person in the family to have an ‘inter-caste marriage’. “Friends are asking if Ritu is pahadi, no she is from Haryana, she is from Jaat community and we are Rajputs, first inter caste marriage of our family, didn’t I tell you all Aksht is a rule breaker,” she wrote.