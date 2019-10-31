EXCLUSIVE: Neha Dhupia; ‘I was Amidst An Edit When I Went Into Labour, Told my Team I’ll Will Be Back In 2 Hours’; Details Inside

Share

Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia made her Bollywood debut in 2003 with Qayamat. She rarely receives any appreciation for her acting skills in the movie.

In one of her throwback interviews, When asked about her career, Neha revealed,” I feel that with time, I have only become stronger and wiser.” There used to be some situations where I’d be disheartened or disappointed with where my career will go sometimes. But it doesn’t happen so much as for now, because I have figured things out. She said I’ve realized that my ability to bounce back is way better as compared to when I started.”

Talking about her career, the actress has now become a renowned name in the industry and riding high on the success of her podcast show, #NoFilterNeha, which is exclusively available on the Indian music app, Saavn. The first season was a hit with top listed actors of B-town spilling the truth about their personal and professional lives and with the back to back hit of the show. Soon the show will be streaming its 4th season.

Neha Dhupia and husband Angad Bedi got married in 2018 and right after their marriage a couple of months ago the duo announced the news of Neha’s pregnancy on their respective social media handles.

Neha looked gorgeous with her post-pregnancy glow which is still intact on her face. In a recent interview, when asked about what are the changes that have come in her work life after her pregnancy. She expressed her views on the same with a smiling face and started the conversation she said, “ I’m a married woman now. And a beautiful daughter to look after for. So the overall experience was great but I want some time to get back to work again.”

The actress further mentioned how she went into labor while she was working and editing an episode for her show #NoFilterNeha, season 3. She explained that she was running to meet a deadline with the promo team of Vicky Kaushal’s episode and she insists and requested the team if she can have a 2-hour break. She said, “I was admitted to the hospital; I delivered my newborn baby and after that, I asked for my phone to resume work.

Isn’t she’s like one of those superwoman characters we have seen in the films?