Exclusive: Paras Chhabra Opens Up On His Breakup With GF Akanksha Puri; She Forced Me To Get Her Name Tattooed

Ever since Paras Chhabra entered the Bigg Boss 13 house, he portrayed that he is the ‘Romeo’ of the house due to his flirtatious personality. Everyone knows Paras aka casanova of the house is currently sharing a romantic relationship with co-contestant Mahira Sharma the duo had shared an adorable bond together, and he already has a girlfriend Akanksha Puri outside the house. After seeing them getting close, cozy and indulging in PDA, she has often expressed her point of view on her boyfriends inside the Bigg Boss house and stated its part of his game.

Paras Chhabra and Akanksha Puri’s love story was openly being discussed in Bigg Boss 13. Thanks to his growing closeness with Mahira Sharma, Paras left many people fuming. Not just his girlfriend Akanksha Puri, even Salman Khan was a bit furious with him because of his rude and careless behavior inside the house. You all must be aware of the BB 13 weekend Ka Vaar where Salman discussed Paras Chhabra’s personal feud with Gf Akanksha.

We all know how Paras Chhabra had strongly opened up on his feelings about his then-girlfriend, Akanksha Puri on the show, Bigg Boss 13. While he was passing statements inside the BB house about his relationship, Akanksha was clearing her side of the story outside the house through her Instagram feed. From the beginning, Paras had made headlines for his closeness with Mahira Sharma. Paras had even gone on records and had shared on the national television that his girlfriend, Akanksha had forced him to get her name inked on his wrist.

In a recent interview with Bombay Times, Paras talked about his breakup with actress Akanksha Puri. He said, “My relationship with Akanksha Puri was in its last leg before I entered the house. We were having problems from the past few months. When I was entering the show I told Akanksha, we will discuss these issues after the show is over. I don’t understand why she is claiming that she was sending my clothes and handling my flat and bank accounts? Akanksha knew that things are getting over between us and it was not because I had gotten a show that I was planning to break up with her.”Paras further shared that he is financially well off and was never dependent on Akanksha, “I was financially secure and not dependent on her. I have never asked her to look after my flat or bank accounts or belongings.