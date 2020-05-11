Poonam Pandey is one of the most controversial models in India. She came into limelight when she declared that she would pose naked for the Indian cricket team is they won. And there has been no looking back for her since. Now, she has come into the news once again. This time, she has been booked by the Mumbai police for defying the lockdown norms and regulations and going out for a drive. Exclusive: Poonam Pandey Arrested By Mumbai Police With Her Friend; Went For A Drive Amidst Lockdown & Did This.

Poonam Pandey violated the nationwide lockdown rules and was caught red-handed by Mumbai Police at Marine Drive. According to the reports, Poonam was with her friend Sam Ahamad Bombay, who is a filmmaker by profession. The duo was spinning around the Marine Drive in a high-end car with any valid permit to drive. They were eventually stopped at one of the nakabandis and a case against the two was registered under sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The duo was booked under IPC section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and section 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life). As per the latest reports, the police has seized and later Poonam and his friend were given permission to leave the police station after investigation, the duo had travelled all the way from Bandra to Marine Drive.

"A case has been registered against Pandey and Sam Ahmad Bombay (46) under sections 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of a disease dangerous to life) and 188 (Disobedience of order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under provisions of the National Disaster Act," senior police inspector Mrityunjay Hiremath told PTI.