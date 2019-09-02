Exclusive: Rakhi Sawant To Move To Bangalore To Live With Hubby Ritesh’s Family

There seems to be no end to the rumors and controversies surrounding Rakhi Sawant and her marriage with a UK based NRI Ritesh. There have been many haves and have nots in this relationship and Rakhi Sawant seems to b enjoying the attention that she’s getting owing to her wedding news.

In the initial days, she completely hid her marriage news. Earlier, while revealing why she hid her marriage, she had told SpotboyE, “Main darr gayi thi, haan maine shaadi kar li hai. I am confirming the news with you today. His name is Ritesh and he is in the UK. In fact, he has already left.” “My visa is underway and I will join him. Of course, I shall continue to work whatever I get in India, so will shuttle for that. I always wanted to produce TV shows and I think my long-standing dream will now be fulfilled. I thank Jesus for giving me such a wonderful husband,” she had added.

Later on, according to sources, the recent news of Rakhi Sawant getting married was nothing but a fake gimmick, a publicity stunt. While the entire marriage drama always seemed to be a publicity stunt, we are now sure that Rakhi pulled off this fake act only to stay in headlines. One source close to Rakhi told International Business Times India that the entire wedding drama is fake.

She claimed that she has married a UK based NRI Ritesh. Later she posted various pictures from what seemed like her honeymoon with vermilion on her forehead, Mangalsutra on her neck and chooda in her hands. However, it seems that everything was a publicity stunt for Rakhi.

But the actress seems to be once again on the side of actually being married. The actress has purposely kept his photo under wraps however, she has showed it to her close ones. Yesterday, on the sets of Khatra Khatra Khatra, Rakhi was shooting for a special episode along with Erica Fernandes, Parth Samthaan, Ravi Kishan, Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Rani Chatterjee and that time, she was flaunting her married pictures with her husband.

Rakhi Sawant, based in Mumbai is planning to shift to Bangalore to stay with Ritesh’s family. Considering her work schedules, she will keep coming down to the city of dreams, but on her husband’s request, she will spend maximum amount of time with his family as they are based in Bangalore.