Neha Kakkar is one of the most talented singers in the music industry. Popular singer Neha Kakkar stepped down in the music industry by participating in the singing reality show Indian Idol 2 in the year 2006 and 2008, she appeared as a contestant in Jo Jeeta Wohi Super Star – Season one.



The singer is best-known for singing tracks such as Manali Trance, Kala Chashma, Aankh Mare from the movie Simmba among many others. Neha Kakkar appeared as a judge on the singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs and after that, she was seen in the judges panel of singing reality show Indian Idol.



Last year, Neha had an ugly breakup with boyfriend Himansh Kohli. She recently opened up about having to want to end her life and as she was suffering from depression but there is a silver lining here, the singer is in a better place in her life right now.

Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi artist has shared a shocking disclosure. Being a top singer in contemporary Bollywood, the Kakkar said that the business doesn’t pay artists well. Bollywood artists are not really paid any sum.

Addressing IANS Neha stated, “We don’t get paid for singing in Bollywood by any stretch of the imagination. They feel that in the event that we give a superhit melody, the vocalist will gain through shows. I get a decent sum from live shows, yet Bollywood doesn’t pay when we sing a melody.” Known for her humongous fan following, Neha is frequently observed on doing shows around the world.

Not many know while shooting for the song the actress had broken down. There was a scene where Neha was required to break down during the shoot of the video and the singer actually broke down. Speaking about the scene, Kakkar had shared, “I had to tap into some of my own experiences to do justice to the scene where I break down.”Well, coming back to Neha Kakkar’s revelation, is it true or not, let’s wait and watch for Bollywood to react to this.



All things considered, returning to Neha Kakkar’s disclosure, is it valid or not, we should trust that Bollywood will respond to this.