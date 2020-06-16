After giving stellar performance on TV, Sushant made his Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s ‘Kai Po Che’ in 2013 and with his charming and kind personality he gained massive popularity. Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden demise passing has started another discussion among netizens via social media. Sushant Singh Rajput who was only 34, chose to take his life in the wake of fighting sadness. SSR was experiencing treatment for depression and he, obviously, had quit taking antidepressants as well.

Prior to saying farewell to his last to the world, Sushant Singh Rajput would do a film with rumoured sweetheart Rhea Chakraborty. Indeed, a report in Times Now, the couple should star in their first film together. The entertainer was preparing for a film with Rumy Jafry alongside supposed GF Rhea.

According to the director, he revealed to Mumbai Mirror that the content was bolted and they were going to start shooting in May. “The content was bolted and we were to start shooting in May. The coronavirus pandemic and resulting lockdown postponed things. “I lost Irrfan Khan, at that point Rishi Kapoor and Wajid and now Sushant. I am so upset my dad has requested that I get back to Bhopal,” Mumbai Mirror cited the executive saying.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B7ke6FRnEJl/?igshid=kgksnp0kek48

Speaking further about it further of the film, he uncovered the shoot should begin in Mumbai, trailed by a London plan and the untitled film was relied upon to wrap things up by November yet due to Coronavirus pandemic, early March all shootings were stopped. The film being referred to should be a romantic comedy and was ‘an undeniable move number’ which could have investigated Sushant’s moving aptitudes as Rumy he was a phenomenal artist and he needed to utilize his abilities in his film.

In the interim, after Sushant Singh Rajput’s downfall, the Mumbai Police will examine Rhea Chakraborty to record her announcement on this issue as she was impractically associated with the late on-screen character. There were likewise reports that SSR and reputed GF Rhea Chakraborty had a battle a couple of days back before the terrible occurrence.