Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has left the film industry shell stunned just as a huge number of his fans. The 34-year-old actor ended it all, according to police reports, at his Bandra home in Mumbai on 14 June. Days after his unfortunate death, each one of those near the actor have been gathered by the police and were examined for the brief investigation. One of them was Sushant’s alleged Gf Rhea Chakraborty who was brought in on Thursday. The actress was snapped while entering the Bandra police headquarters in the first part of the day and left just later at night. Rhea was addressed for up to nine hours and there were many disclosures made.

While alot is going on already there is another discussion that has been going on among the Twitterati starting at now which is identified with the late actor’s Gf Rhea Chakraborty and producer Mahesh Bhatt. Netizens have been lashing out at the actress post Sushant’s downfall and this has incited the arrival a two-year-old news from 2018 that has now gotten overflowing via social media networking site once more.

Not to be a creep or anything but these pictures of Rhea and Mahesh Bhatt do make me uncomfortable and specially her addressing Mahesh Bhatt as “My Budha” We all know much of a perv and womanizer him n his brothers are. #MaheshBhatt #RheaChakraborty #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/lyaxO57QuA — Mstruthseeker (@Mstruthseeker1) June 18, 2020

The pictures go back to 2018 when Rhea had shared those pics on Mahesh Bhatt’s birthday. The pics at that point also had made a controversy mix on the Internet. For the unversed, Rhea had featured in a film named Jalebi in 2018 which was delivered by siblings Mukesh and Mahesh Bhatt’s creation organization Vishesh Films.

Actress Rhea Chakraborty with Director Mahesh Bhatt

It so happened that Rhea had imparted a couple of endearing pictures to Mahesh Bhatt that in a split second it went viral on social media sites. This went poorly with the netizens and they cruelly trolled the actress-director’s pair. In throwback interview with media people, Mahesh Bhatt who helmed Rhea’s film Jalebi proudly expressed that he can’t censure the world for the manner in which it thinks. That as well as the Sadak 2 director additionally got out the unreasonable and infected.

Meanwhile, During cross examination, a source solely disclosed to Pinkvilla that Rhea uncovered that she and Sushant were intending to get hitched before the end of 2020.