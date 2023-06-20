Exes Charu Asopa-Rajeev Sen Share Romantic Moments Post 10 Days Of Divorce- Checkout!

TV actress Charu Asopa and Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen have been hitting the headlines for a long time regarding their personal lives. After some time of marriage, problems began to crop up between the couple. Due to this, the news of their divorce also came to the fore. Recently, the two confirmed reports of divorce as they got officially separated on June 8. Meanwhile, the actress who is co-parenting her daughter Zianna with Rajeev has shared a romantic post with her ex-husband on social media.

Charu’s post on Instagram

Actually, on the occasion of Father’s Day, Charu has dropped a photo and video with Rajeev on her Instagram story. While sharing this post, she wrote in the caption, “Happy Father’s Day to my daughter’s father”. The ex- couple is looking really happy in this video. Charu has recorded videos with Rajeev in which they are seen hugging each other.

Along with this, Charu also shared a video and some pictures with her daughter on Instagram. In the caption, she wrote, “Happy Father’s Day my heartbeat, I am always with you, be brave, have courage, live life to the fullest.”

After watching the video, the fans are quite confused. Users are constantly commenting on these pictures of the actress. One user stated, “Her father is alive and she can enjoy this day with her father, don’t try to create sympathy for yourself.” Another said, “This is really very bad and disgusting, his father is still alive and you are showing so much arrogance. Rajeev has always said good things about you.”

For the unversed, differences were going on between Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa for a long time. Charu alleged that Rajeev had forbidden her from working in TV shows. She also revealed that he was always insecure. Due to all this, the duo finally decided to separate. On June 8, they got divorced after 4 years of marriage.