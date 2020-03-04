Exploring The Wild; Amazing Wildlife Sanctuaries In India For This Upcoming Holiday Season

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Though chilling with a refreshing glass of lemonade and a fancy pair of shades sounds like a perfect plan for this upcoming season of scorching heat and hot blown winds, listening to your inner adventurer for the first time and embarking on a thrilling journey within those mushy bushes and dense forests can be a deal breaker.

With World wildlife day around the corner (3rd March,2020) , it is the perfect time for you and your family to undoubtedly leave those city lights behind, and make that much awaited trip that you been forever planning for. By squeezing a wildlife safari into your holiday, you can now witness the nature’s inhabitants in their natural habitat. From sighting those ferocious Royal Bengal tigers in the Vindhya hills in Bandhavgarh National Park, to walking down the memory lanes of your childhood days with Rudyard Kipling’s Mowgli adventures in Pench National park, Madhya Pradesh offers some very fascinating places where you can bring forth your hidden explorer.

Where most would give anything to get a glimpse of those brilliantly mystical tigers, a safari in the Ranthambore national park, Rajasthan is all that you have to get yourself on to witness those fierce cats in all their wilderness. Although tiger spotting is the prime attraction of this royal abode, embarking on a jungle safari to this reserve will also let you come across some very exotic verities of Nilgai, Blue Bull Antelope, Chitah and Sambar deer.

You can also turn your visit into an enthralling tour of India’s renowned history by visiting India’s oldest and first national park, Jim Corbett National Park, lying in the Nainital district of Uttarakhand. Characterised by landscapes varying from hills, marshy depressions, riverine belts, grasslands and large lake, this national park is where Project Tiger was first launched in 1973.

Even though India has about 99 national parks, 40 tiger reserves and 450 wildlife sanctuaries, Gir National forest in Gujarat is a must visit if you want to spot the king of the jungle. Apart from being a home to some of the most big and regal predators, the Asiatic lions, this sanctuary is also internationally acclaimed for successfully saving these precious species from the brink of extinction.

A wealth of wildlife in all it’s glory