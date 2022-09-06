Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives: Ranveer Singh Called Out For Being “Cringy” On the Netflix Show

Netflix India’s take on Real House Wives Of Beverly Hills, Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives is back with another season. The show, as the title suggests, is about “fabulous” lives of “Bollywood” wives. We follow Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh, Bhavna Pandey, and Neelam Kothari as they juggle as they juggle their professional and personal lives, while being the Bollywood royalty. The show has a very classic American reality television approach like, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills. It is packed with vapid drama, fun antics, and a lot of celebrity cameos.

While the first season of the show represented how the pandemic affected the Bollywood elite the second season is all about them taking a very Kardashians approach to the show. Some people called out the show to be a watered down version of “The Kardashians” while others said that it had quite a lot of potential with all the celebrities cameo, and the whole “inside look” shtick but somehow failed to hit the spot.

While everyone might have their love-hate relationship with the show they can’t help but watch it. Might it be the celebrity cameos or seeing the Bollywood glitterati live their lives, the show is quite frankly irresistible.

The second season of the show had a good, run but one appearance in particular stuck out like a sore thumb, Ranveer Singh’s cameo. Singh who is usually renowned in Bollywood, either for his bold fashion statements or his controversial movies, made a special appearance in show’s finale, which didn’t seem to sit well with the internet.

The four leading ladies of our show met with Ranveer on the sets of Koffee With Karan. Singh walked in with his shirt unbuttoned, and had the cast swooning over his good looks. He also called Maheep Kapoor “a malai kofta” to compliment her and then went on saying that he loves being objectified.

“I love being, objectified. I am just a piece of meat, Just a battery operated device.” Ranveer said as the wives talked about his good looks. Later when Ranveer was getting up he pretended to hurt his leg, and started begging for water and laying on the floor pretending to have an orgasm *yikes* The scene was almost painful to watch, and his comment about being objectified just made things worse. Later in the episode Ranveer also filmed a steamy shower while the leading ladies watched, making cringey comments.

Twitter exploded at Singh’s appearance on the show, with people saying, “Deepika come get your man.” or “I did not know Ranveer was such a creep.” As much as we enjoy the show Ranveer’s cameo made us squirm in our seats.