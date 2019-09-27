Faisal Khan Opens On Accused Of Cheating Girlfriend Muskan With On-Screen Mom Sneha Wagh

Share

Faisal Khan and Muskan Kataria were one of the favorite couples on the dance reality show Nach Baliye 9. The two had given some awesome performances but are nit together anymore. They broke up sometime back owing to the growing differences.

Now there are rumors that the differences were created by none other than Sneha Wagh, who played Faisal’s on-screen mother. Faisal and Sneha are very close and the actor himself shared that they are really good friends bit rubbished all news of the affair. Talking to Bombay Times Faisal has said that while Muskaan has accused him of infidelity but he never cheated on her. And he is surprised that all these accusations surfaced only after he had to bow out of the dance reality show owing to his injury. He also claimed that “Muskaan acted all mushy, romantic and was sitting on his lap till the time he was performing on the show.” Meanwhile, Muskaan in her interviews had claimed that she has been in depression post her break-up.

Faisal refutes her claim, “Can someone also teach me to come out of depression in just 15 days? Look at me understand what depression looks like as I can’t move and have been advised bed rest for three months and l won’t be able to dance for two years. I have danced all my life. If she claims to be in depression, how can she post ‘happy’ pictures on social media?”

Faisal is also hurt that she only visited twice to see him when he was hospitalised. However he had rushed her to the hospital when she was injured on the dance reality show. Finally, Faisal calls his relationship with Muskaan a ‘huge’ mistake and says that he feels that she was with him for the limelight. “She has been the biggest mistake of my life and aaj main apne maa baap se nazar nahi mila paata hoon,” he says.

The crack between two relationship develop even before they participated in Nach Baliye 9. And you may recall that news was exclusively brought to you all by us. And now Faisal himself have confirmed the news. Revealing his side of story Faisal says, “The actor confirmed that two were having a lot of fights before ‘Nach Baliye’ but they didn’t part ways that time as he wanted to give his relationship a second chance. Also my reason of participating with her Nach Baliye 9 was I was told that reality shows serve as a great platform to know each other better and resolve differences because of the amount of time a couple gets to spend together. That time I was shooting for my show Chandragupt Maurya in Umbergaon which is in out skirts of Mumbai and lot of time was required to juggle between the two shows as rehearsal and shoot for Nach used to take place in Mumbai but despite a tight schedule leaving me with just an hour for sleep, I took up the reality show to be close to Muskaan. But ignoring all this she would fight with me over petty things and I would often be upset about our increasing quarrels”.