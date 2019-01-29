False-Positive Pregnancy Test: 5 Possible Causes

Share

Missed your periods? Check. Nausea and vomiting? Check. Headaches and mood swings? Check. It’s time for a home pregnancy test.

This is what most of the women go through when they feel the signs and symptoms of pregnancy. And as home pregnancy test kits are easily available and quite trustworthy, their results mean a lot for them. But what if we say that those results can be faulty? Or the positive reading that you saw on the strip is susceptible to factors other than an early pregnancy?

Though it is true that 99% of times the result of a home pregnancy test is accurate, there are still some chances that it can indicate a wrong reading. In this article, we will disclose some of the possible causes of false-positive pregnancy tests. Continue reading to know more.

1. Chemical Pregnancy

You must be thinking what a chemical pregnancy is? Well, it occurs when a fertilized egg or you can say an embryo is unable to implant or grow. In simple words, it’s an early pregnancy which turns into a miscarriage.

A chemical pregnancy is quite common, but they often go undetected if you don’t take a pregnancy test. This is why, it is also advised that you wait for one week before using a home pregnancy test after missing your period.

2. Evaporation Lines

Usually, home pregnancy tests show two lines when the result is positive and one line otherwise. The colour of the line can vary from pink, red to blue. Now, at times, there emerges a faint coloured line that may be an evaporation line which makes it look like a positive result.

Now, evaporation lines show up on the test once the urine has evaporated completely. At times, they occur due to hormonal levels. The best way to avoid them is to follow the test’s timing as per the directions given on the kit.

3. Medical Conditions

Certain medical conditions can lead to a surge in hCG levels in women; thereby, affecting the readings of pregnancy tests. Some of the those include:

Urinary tract infection

Ovarian cysts

Kidney disease that causes blood in the urine

Pituitary problems

Ovarian cancer

4. Fertility Medicines

Women who take fertility drugs before taking a pregnancy test can get a false-positive result. As they are too eager to see the improvement, women often go for pregnancy test soon after they experience any sign of pregnancy. However, such medicines often have hCG as an active agent that can alter the results.

In such cases, doctors advise that patients should only be sure about their pregnancy after consulting a gynaecologist to avoid false hope.

5. Error in Using

This usually happens with women who use pregnancy test for the first time. There are certain directions, and guidelines one should read and follow to ensure that pregnancy test shows accurate results. Errors that you make while using the strip can cause false positive results. Here are some things you need to take care of while taking the test:

Check the expiry date before use.

Take the test when you wake up in the morning for the urine is very concentrated at that time.

Use a timer to check if you leave the dipstick in your urine stream for the exact amount of time allotted.

Some other guidelines are also written on the kit. Read thoroughly and follow them all to get accurate result. For more guidance on first-time pregnancy, you can also explore online platforms like Momspresso and read exclusive content crafted for moms!

Read it all? Well, from now onwards no matter what your results show up, always make a visit to a doctor. After all, being sure about the arrival of a baby is always far better than building castles of false hopes.