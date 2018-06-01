Last year, the popular comedian Bharti Singh, who was in a steady relationship with beau Harsh Limbachiyaa, tied the knot with him in a Hindu ceremony at Goa. And ever since she has got married, she has been keeping in news.

Recently, Bharti visited the sets of Rajeev Khandelwal’s popular chat show, ‘JuzzBaatt… Sangeen Se Namkeen Tak’ where she made quite a few revelations about her life. She spoke at length about her childhood, struggling period and successful days.

During the chit-chat session, when host Rajeev Khandelwal told her that her mother will be proud of Bharti’s achievements, she revealed that her mother wanted to abort her.

Yes, you read that right!

Here’s exactly what she said:

“My mother wanted to abort me due to our financial condition, but eventually she didn’t and today she is very proud of me.”

She further added, “I remember this one time, just before my performance, my mother was admitted to the ICU and I wasn’t keen to perform. She motivated me and made sure that I gave my best which I did.”

Talking about her marriage life, Bharti informed a leading news channel, “I think it makes a lot of difference if you find the right life partner. Haarsh supports me a lot and never questions me. It has been three months since we have got married, but our masti and maramaari continues. Kabhi gussa aata hai, kabhi hansi aati hai (sometimes I feel angry at him, and something he makes me laugh). But life is good, and I’m enjoying it. Haarsh never stops me from doing anything. We have got married after seven years of relationship, and we still feel we are friends only. In fact, we gel so well that we don’t need the company of friends to go out on a dinner or a drive.”