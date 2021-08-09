Famous Women are Rocking the Buzzcut- They share their Powerful Reasons Behind Shaving Heads!

There can be numerous reasons for shaving head including a defiance act against the patriarchal standards of beauty, or a decision that is made due to some conditions like chemotherapy side-effects and alopecia. Whatever your reasons can be, opting for a buzzcut or completely shaving the head and going bald, you can be assured that it is the sexiest look of the century!

In certain cultures, the act to shave a person’s head is in a similar way codified as an act of rebellion and oppression as well. The “Unorthodox” in Netflix shows some salient scenes where Etsy weeps as her hair was shaved off the night before her wedding.

Britney Spears also shaved her head in 2007 after she was tormented constantly by the paparazzi. It was broadly reported as the experience of ‘meltdown’. Later, Britney’s tattoo artist Emily Wynne Hughes confessed the real reason that the singer told her, “I just don’t want anybody, anybody touching my head. I don’t want anyone touching my hair. I’m sick of people touching my hair.”

Emma Dabiri’s book “Don’t Touch My Hair” examines the ways in which the warped femininity notion certainly harms the self-respect of Black women, elaborating- Femininity just like beauty is considered to be remaining a certain project and is not at all specifically designed keeping the black women’s physicality in mind.

Several celebs also shaved their heads for the sake of movies or other reasons. Demi Moore shaved her head for a role in G.I. Jane in the year 1997 by Ridley Scott where she was to recruit the Navy SEALS. As per reports, she said that she had a bunch of people who wanted to touch her head. And she got the funniest responses from her children.

Twilight star Kristen Stewart showed off shaved her head and her delightful dress at the screening of her film, “Personal Shopper” in the year 2017. The actress told the media that she was doing a movie called Underwater and for that, she had to shave her hair due to some specific scenes. She also added that she feels amazing and just wants to headbang all day!