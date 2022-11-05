Fan Asks Shah Rukh Khan To Describe Salman Khan In One Word; Here’s What Baadshah Tells!

Bollywood Baadshah Shah Rukh Khan’s up-and-coming film Pathaan has been trending ever since its release. The teaser of the film was released on the actor’s birthday. Fans are excited to see their favourite star after a gap of four years. Bollywood’s Bhaijaan Salman Khan is expected to be seen in the film. Everyone knows that Salman and Shah Rukh are known to be good friends. The pair have been seen encouraging each other’s work by making special appearances in each other’s films often.

SRK did an Ask Me Anything session on Twitter recently. During the session, a devotee asked him to describe Bhaijaan in one word. SRK told, “Awesome and very kind ( sorry two words) but bhai hai na.”

Shah Rukh thanked Salman Khan when he appeared in a song from Zero. SRK was last seen in Zero. It was released in 2018. It starred actresses Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.

Awesome and very kind ( sorry two words) but bhai hai na https://t.co/tUvmcOE1RX — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 5, 2022

For the Pathaan teaser, the video begins with a voiceover of a woman who said that Pathaan was caught by enemies. They tortured heavily on his last mission. But Pathaan is not killed so easily. The film is directed by Siddharth Anand. He previously directed War starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff.

Meanwhile, on the work front, apart from Pathaan, the actor has Dunki opposite Taapsee Pannu. It is directed by Rajkumar Hirani. He has Jawan by Atlee, co-starring Nayanthara. On the other hand, Salman will be doing the film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. He has a main role in Tiger 3 opposite Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. It is directed by Maneesh Sharma.