After what seemed like years, the first teaser of Fanney Khan is here, starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. The 50 seconds teaser introduces us to all the three lead stars of the movie. It gives us a glimpse of Anil Kapoor, proving why the 61 year old actor is still relevant in the Indian film industry.

The teaser begins with Rao explaining the meaning of ‘Fanney Khan’: someone who is an artist, a musician, a dreamer or even a complete idiot. This is followed by a magical appearance of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, whose role in the film hasn’t been revealed yet. And then we see glimpses of a lungi-clad Anil Kapoor passionately playing the trumpet on his terrace at night. He never looks into the camera but his passion for music is clearly visible in his gestures.

Sharing the teaser, Anil Kapoor tweeted, ‘Jo khud apni kahani likhe woh hi hai #FanneyKhan…#FanneyKhanTeaser #AishwaryaRai @RajkummarRao @divyadutta25 @TSeries @fanneykhanfilm @ROMPPictures @AtulManjrekar #VirenderArora #NishantPitti.”

Check out the teaser here:

About co-starring with Aishwarya and Anil Kapoor in Fanney Khan, Rajkummar Rao told news agency IANS, “I had a great experience working with both Aishwarya and Anil sir. Fanney Khan has shaped out quite well. I am very happy with the film.”

Directed by Atul Manjrekar, Fanney Khan is an official remake of the Dutch comedy Everybody’s Famous. The film is set to hit the theatres on August 3. For the uninitiated, Everybody’s Famous was about a father who goes to the extreme length of kidnapping a singing sensation in order for his own daughter to succeed as a singer.

Check out the trailer of the original film Everybody’s Famous below:

