Fans Are Begging To Bring Back This Director For Hera Pheri 3 After #Nationrejectsfarhadinhp3 Trends On Twitter

The announcement of the third installment of the Hera Pheri franchise by producer Firoz A. Nadiadwala was met with great enthusiasm from fans, following the success of the previous two films. While the return of the beloved star cast including Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty was cause for celebration, fans were left surprised and disappointed when Farhad Samji was revealed as the director of the movie.

Hera Pheri movies are widely popular among the masses. Years after the second installment of the franchise was released, it still is the source of various memes on the internet. So, when the next part of the movie was announced, people naturally got excited. However, the excitement turned into shock when Anees Bazmee was initially chosen as the director of Hera Pheri 3, only to be later replaced by Farhad Samji. This decision left netizens dissatisfied, who took to social media to express their disappointment.

On Monday, fans of the comedy franchise started trending #NationRejectsFarhadinHP3 on Twitter. They trolled him and asked him to back out of the movie. Some of them even demanded that the production house should bring back Priyadarshan, the director of the first Hera Pheri movie.

A user wrote, “Haath Jod kar Gujaris karta hoon Farhad Samji Please Don’t Ruin Hera Pheri 3.”. Another fan tweeted “Hera pheri series is more than box office collection for us, this is the only movie which even #AkshayKumar haters can’t hate.

#herapheri3

NATION REJECTS FARHAD IN HP3″

While Farhad Samji has directed several comedy movies in his career, his projects such as Entertainment, Housefull 3, Housefull 4, and Bacchan Pandey failed to perform well at the box office. His upcoming movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan stars Salman Khan and Pooja Hedge in the leading roles.