Fans Are Eager For The Comeback Of TVF “Pitchers” After Seven Years, Know When And Where It Will Release

After a long absence of seven years, “Pitchers” is back, and the new teaser has fans pumped up. AI, which now has 25 staff, is looking for investors to help it grow.

The teaser for the second season of “Pitchers,” one of the first programs from the second wave of digital content produced in India, was released on Monday night.

The second season will focus on the tale of their expanding start-up Pragati, while the first season focused on the lives of four friends who quit their day jobs to create a business together. The current strength of AI is twenty-five personnel, and they are looking for investors to assist them to grow their start-up.

Naveen Kasturia, Arunabh Kumar, Abhay Mahajan, Abhishek Banerjee, Ridhi Dogra, Sikander Kher, Gopal Dutt, and Ashish Vidyarthi are all featured prominently in the series, which is directed by Vaibhav Bundhoo. The series will also reintroduce actor Abhishek Banerjee, who provided the classic line “Tu beer hai” during his cameo in the first season.

Because he began his web series career with “Pitchers,” he feels as if he is going home because he went on to become one of the most sought-after casting directors in both Hindi film and the online.No matter how many roles I took on afterward, he remarked, “Fans never stopped asking me when ‘Pitchers’ would return, so here we are at last with the trailer for S2. The brothers moved from making beer to making whisky and from starting a business to expanding it, but the core of “Pitchers” stays the same — it is still the tale of recognizable characters with genuine issues, lofty goals, and even greater resolve to succeed.

I’m excited to be a part of that franchise since my role in the program combines these friends’ aspirations with the harsh realities of capitalism. The second season of “Pitchers,” a TVF production with five episodes, will begin streaming on ZEE5 on December 23, 2022.