Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer in this world but his memories remain in the hearts of people. Often at some point or the other, fans share their heart’s condition by sharing pictures of Sushant or remembering something about him. It has been more than a year for Sushant, but sometimes the heart of the fans does not believe that a shining star of Bollywood has now become the star of the sky world. Now recently some such thing has happened related to Sushant, due to which his name has come into the discussion once again. Actually, recently the display picture ie DP of Sushant’s Facebook profile has changed and fans have noticed it. Along with this, fans are giving different types of feedback about Sushant’s DP. Some fans are suspecting that someone is tampering with Sushant’s profile. Even some fans believe that Sushant himself has changed his profile.

In the year 2020, on June 14, Sushant committed suicide by hanging himself in a flat in Bandra, Mumbai. Expressing suspicion of murder on his death, a CBI inquiry was demanded in this case, after which the investigation of this case is going on. Often there are many revelations about Sushant’s case. NCB is also looking into this case since the drug angle was added with the death of the Sushant case. In this case, along with Rhea Chakraborty, many other people were considered accused. Even Sushant’s alleged girlfriend Riya Chakraborty was sent to Bhayakhala Jail. However, Riya is now out on bail.