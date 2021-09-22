Fans Go Gaga Over Neeraj Chopra’s Acting Skill In A Commercial Ad

Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra is in constant news since his Olympic Gold win. He is not only a capable javelin throw player but also an accomplished actor. Recently, the skill of his acting was seen during an ad film. In the commercial, Chopra is seen in different avatars like a reporter, film producer, marketing pundit. Neeraj is grabbing everyone’s attention with his acting.





In this commercial, Neeraj Chopra has become a journalist, marketing guru, bank cashier as well as a film director. There are many such scenes in the commercial which as an audience will make you tickle and make you laugh. As soon as Neeraj shared this commercial among his fans, fans could not stop themselves from giving their reactions after watching it. Seeing the acting skills of Neeraj, there has been a flood of reactions on social media

One of the users wrote,” Watched this Ad more than 10times and still can’t stop laughing, it is tickling my funny bones … Can somebody please help This is hilarious”.

One more user tweeted,” Nepo Kids be like, “kisi me itna talent kaise ho sakta hai”. There were many more tweets like this in praise of Neeraj Chopra.

Instead of his fans celebrities like Siddharth Malhotra and Virender Sehwag also praised The 23-year-old youth icon Neeraj Chopra’s acting skills.

The hilarious ad takes a dig at the media frenzy around the Olympic star, with Neeraj playing the roles of a journalist, a cashier, a marketing executive, a filmmaker and an aspiring javelin thrower with equal elan.

Not only in the commercial film but before that Neeraj Chopra has also participated in the quiz game show Kaun Banega Crorepati. Where he was seen speaking in the dialogues of Amitabh Bachchan’s films in ‘Koharyanvi’. Amitabh Bachchan was very impressed by the skill of Neeraj.